Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Polaris PRO 785 1999 Carbs and fuel info #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2013 Location Greece Age 26 Posts 64 Polaris PRO 785 1999 Carbs and fuel info Good day to all,





I am writting on behalf a friend on mine who owns the subject jet ski,

Here's our problem.

I am trying to find a fuel diagram see if all the fuel lines are put correct. And i am trying to find carbs specs the factory ones. Low's High's and whats the needles spings and the return fuel jet. Any info or even if anyone knows where i can download a manual for this ski it will be really helpfull.





Thank you all in advance! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules