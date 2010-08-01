|
|
-
PWCToday Regular
Polaris PRO 785 1999 Carbs and fuel info
Good day to all,
I am writting on behalf a friend on mine who owns the subject jet ski,
Here's our problem.
I am trying to find a fuel diagram see if all the fuel lines are put correct. And i am trying to find carbs specs the factory ones. Low's High's and whats the needles spings and the return fuel jet. Any info or even if anyone knows where i can download a manual for this ski it will be really helpfull.
Thank you all in advance!
