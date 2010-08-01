I've recovered several seats, but it seems on this 99 GSX Limited, the original vinyl is glued to the foam. I know some people leave the old seat cover in place and cover over it, but I'd really prefer to remove it because it's hardened, and not the most comfortable. It seems that with the vinyl and foam being glued, that if I pull the old cover off, it will rip the foam up and look terrible when the new seat cover goes on. Anyone know a good way to remove the seat cover without destroying the foam? Am I missing something here?

Thanks as always