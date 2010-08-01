Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Seat Cover, 99 GSX Limited, How to remove cover from Foam #1 resident guru Join Date Jul 2009 Location Floori.D.A. Posts 987 Seat Cover, 99 GSX Limited, How to remove cover from Foam I've recovered several seats, but it seems on this 99 GSX Limited, the original vinyl is glued to the foam. I know some people leave the old seat cover in place and cover over it, but I'd really prefer to remove it because it's hardened, and not the most comfortable. It seems that with the vinyl and foam being glued, that if I pull the old cover off, it will rip the foam up and look terrible when the new seat cover goes on. Anyone know a good way to remove the seat cover without destroying the foam? Am I missing something here?



Thanks as always Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules