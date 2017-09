Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 04 gp 1300 riva efi problem #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2003 Location Michiagn Age 35 Posts 62 04 gp 1300 riva efi problem i put the cat d plate and restrictor on. added the riva efi my efi setting are 5 5 1 6 but im still getting engine over heat after running for 15 min or so. should i increase my third setting to 2???? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 6 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules