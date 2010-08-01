|
|
-
02 GTX-DI stator voltage low/non existant
Hey all. I was wondering if I could get a bit of advice. I get about 12.5 volts while engine is running at higher rpm.
I thought it was the aftermarket fuel pump drawing too much current. After further inspection it turns out my stator only generates AC voltage on 2 out of the 3 possible combinations.
Also, that phase reads 1.5 ohms of resistance to the phase that I don't get a voltage reading on.
I use a megger to check for a short to ground and all 3 phases are OK.
In your opinion does it seem that the stator needs to be replaced?
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules