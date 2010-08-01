Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 02 GTX-DI stator voltage low/non existant #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2011 Location Dearborn, Michigan Age 47 Posts 49 02 GTX-DI stator voltage low/non existant Hey all. I was wondering if I could get a bit of advice. I get about 12.5 volts while engine is running at higher rpm.



I thought it was the aftermarket fuel pump drawing too much current. After further inspection it turns out my stator only generates AC voltage on 2 out of the 3 possible combinations.



Also, that phase reads 1.5 ohms of resistance to the phase that I don't get a voltage reading on.



I use a megger to check for a short to ground and all 3 phases are OK.



