Hey all. I was wondering if I could get a bit of advice. I get about 12.5 volts while engine is running at higher rpm.

I thought it was the aftermarket fuel pump drawing too much current. After further inspection it turns out my stator only generates AC voltage on 2 out of the 3 possible combinations.

Also, that phase reads 1.5 ohms of resistance to the phase that I don't get a voltage reading on.

I use a megger to check for a short to ground and all 3 phases are OK.

In your opinion does it seem that the stator needs to be replaced?