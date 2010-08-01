|
WTB: Flame arrestor for sbn 44 with adapter
As title states I'm looking for a flame arrestor and adapter for a sbn44mm.
Top Dog
Re: WTB: Flame arrestor for sbn 44 with adapter
I have new op vortex fa, maybe even the bolts too, no adapter needed
