Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: WTB: Flame arrestor for sbn 44 with adapter #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2017 Location Saskatchewan Posts 5 WTB: Flame arrestor for sbn 44 with adapter As title states I'm looking for a flame arrestor and adapter for a sbn44mm. #2 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2015 Location Birmingham Posts 1,492 Re: WTB: Flame arrestor for sbn 44 with adapter I have new op vortex fa, maybe even the bolts too, no adapter needed

