The Ultimate Ride Event Lake Havasu, October 7, 2017
The WCWCC will be hosting the first annual Ultimate Ride Event in conjunction with the IJSBA World Finals. Join the WCWCC team on one of North America's greatest one-day watercraft rides via a guided trip from Lake Havasu (Site Six Launch Ramp), AZ, up the Colorado River, through the beautiful Topock Gorge to Pirate Cove Resort in Topock, California.
Taking part of this special event includes; a guided ride up one of the most beautiful 25-mile stretches of water in the US. Lunch will be at Pirate Cove Resort and is your responsibility.
It's worth making a vacation out of. Be a part of this gathering.
BE RESPONSIBLE AND BOAT SMART FROM THE START!
ALL PARTICIPANTS MUST SIGN LIABILITY WAIVER TO RECEIVE EVENT WRISTBAND. WWW.WCWCC.COM/JOIN
ALL RIDERS MUST FOLLOW ALL USCG AND LOCAL BOATING LAWS AT ALL TIMES ON RIDE.
WARNING
ANY PARTICIPANT DEEMED TO BE UNDER THE INFLUENCE WILL BE EXCLUDED FROM ANY AND ALL ON-WATER EVENT ACTIVITIES AT THE DISCRETION OF THE WCWCC. NO ALCOHOL PERMITTED ON RIDE. YOU MAY BE ASKED TO LEAVE THE RIDE.
Club Site: https://www.meetup.com/West-Coast-Wa...rn-California/
Mandatory Waiver: http://www.wcwcc.com/join
ADVENTURE AWAITS!
https://youtu.be/23ohPRkDAoo
