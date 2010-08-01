Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Inexpensive, but effective 951 mods #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2017 Location Newyork Age 29 Posts 14 Inexpensive, but effective 951 mods So i sent my top end out to be measured, so i could order a top end kit. Kit is on the way and cylinders waiting. While im building a fresh engine, im curious what are some inexpensive but effective mods i can throw on this engine while im rebuilding it? I dont want to shorten the life of engine by going too extreme. I saw a couple performance parts for sale in classifieds and wondering if i should grab them? #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2016 Location Illinois Age 24 Posts 62 Re: Inexpensive, but effective 951 mods Depends how far you want to go and your goals. The 951 is already a very capable engine and will be plenty fun for most when dialed in perfectly



Mild head, prop, intake grate, sponons = nice rec ski that doesn't suck gas



Add a moderately aggressive pip to the above and flame arrestors, +rejet = little more finicky to dial in, sucks more gas, nice pull through the rpm range.



Past that a more aggressive head/pipe is probably going to start effecting the lifespan of the engine due to higher rpm and you'll need mods to support those RPMs



