|
|
-
Inexpensive, but effective 951 mods
So i sent my top end out to be measured, so i could order a top end kit. Kit is on the way and cylinders waiting. While im building a fresh engine, im curious what are some inexpensive but effective mods i can throw on this engine while im rebuilding it? I dont want to shorten the life of engine by going too extreme. I saw a couple performance parts for sale in classifieds and wondering if i should grab them?
-
Re: Inexpensive, but effective 951 mods
Depends how far you want to go and your goals. The 951 is already a very capable engine and will be plenty fun for most when dialed in perfectly
Mild head, prop, intake grate, sponons = nice rec ski that doesn't suck gas
Add a moderately aggressive pip to the above and flame arrestors, +rejet = little more finicky to dial in, sucks more gas, nice pull through the rpm range.
Past that a more aggressive head/pipe is probably going to start effecting the lifespan of the engine due to higher rpm and you'll need mods to support those RPMs
Its a slippery slope
Last edited by Hishman; Today at 10:18 PM.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules