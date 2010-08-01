pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 08:30 PM #1
    Chrisx88
    Chrisx88 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Sep 2017
    Location
    Newyork
    Age
    29
    Posts
    14

    Inexpensive, but effective 951 mods

    So i sent my top end out to be measured, so i could order a top end kit. Kit is on the way and cylinders waiting. While im building a fresh engine, im curious what are some inexpensive but effective mods i can throw on this engine while im rebuilding it? I dont want to shorten the life of engine by going too extreme. I saw a couple performance parts for sale in classifieds and wondering if i should grab them?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:16 PM #2
    Hishman
    Hishman is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Illinois
    Age
    24
    Posts
    62

    Re: Inexpensive, but effective 951 mods

    Depends how far you want to go and your goals. The 951 is already a very capable engine and will be plenty fun for most when dialed in perfectly

    Mild head, prop, intake grate, sponons = nice rec ski that doesn't suck gas

    Add a moderately aggressive pip to the above and flame arrestors, +rejet = little more finicky to dial in, sucks more gas, nice pull through the rpm range.

    Past that a more aggressive head/pipe is probably going to start effecting the lifespan of the engine due to higher rpm and you'll need mods to support those RPMs

    Its a slippery slope
    Last edited by Hishman; Today at 10:18 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 