  Today, 07:51 PM
    Dshow
    Join Date
    Sep 2017
    Location
    Indiana
    Posts
    1

    '99 Yamaha XL1200 Ltd coupler

    Hi all,
    I will shortly come into possession of a '99 Yamaha XL1200 Ltd. that has a couple of issues.
    The main issue is it is leaking water from the bearing assembly(?) when lowered into the water. (The piece below with the hose coming off.)
    Coupler.JPG

    Once I remove the pump, does the engine have to be pulled to replace that part? What failed to cause it to leak water?
    Does the spline of the pump shaft fit into the back side of this?

    Thanks-
    Dshow
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 