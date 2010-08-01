|
'99 Yamaha XL1200 Ltd coupler
Hi all,
I will shortly come into possession of a '99 Yamaha XL1200 Ltd. that has a couple of issues.
The main issue is it is leaking water from the bearing assembly(?) when lowered into the water. (The piece below with the hose coming off.)
Once I remove the pump, does the engine have to be pulled to replace that part? What failed to cause it to leak water?
Does the spline of the pump shaft fit into the back side of this?
Thanks-
Dshow
