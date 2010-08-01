Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: '99 Yamaha XL1200 Ltd coupler #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2017 Location Indiana Posts 1 '99 Yamaha XL1200 Ltd coupler Hi all,

I will shortly come into possession of a '99 Yamaha XL1200 Ltd. that has a couple of issues.

The main issue is it is leaking water from the bearing assembly(?) when lowered into the water. (The piece below with the hose coming off.)

Coupler.JPG



Once I remove the pump, does the engine have to be pulled to replace that part? What failed to cause it to leak water?

Does the spline of the pump shaft fit into the back side of this?



Thanks-

Dshow Last edited by Dshow; Today at 07:55 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules