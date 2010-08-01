Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Looking to buy my first stand up #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location TX Age 34 Posts 35 Looking to buy my first stand up I'm looking at a 1991 Superjet ($900) and a 1984 JS 440 ($500) and could use some advice. Allegedly they are both stock and running, I won't know for sure until I go look at them. From the pictures the hulls look to be in pretty decent shape. I've got a good idea of what I'm looking at mechanically so my question is with all things being equal is the Superjet worth the extra $400? Are those ski's even worth what they are asking or should I continue to look around more and find something cheaper.



I'm 5'9" and 190 lbs. if that makes a difference. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 53 Posts 9,301 Re: Looking to buy my first stand up I'm 6' and 175 and our 440 is lots of fun, it has a few bolt on and won't win any drag races but everyone is smiling when they come back in. Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.



Photos no longer being hosted by Photobucket. #3 Top Dog Join Date Oct 2006 Location under a ton of work Posts 1,782 Re: Looking to buy my first stand up the sj is miles ahead so yes,it's worth the extra $$ #4 Frequent Poster Join Date Jan 2011 Location Tuscaloosa,AL Age 33 Posts 227 Re: Looking to buy my first stand up I agree here^ #5 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2006 Location Barnstead, NH Age 39 Posts 5,909 Re: Looking to buy my first stand up Originally Posted by Tone Originally Posted by I'm looking at a 1991 Superjet ($900) and a 1984 JS 440 ($500) and could use some advice. Allegedly they are both stock and running, I won't know for sure until I go look at them. From the pictures the hulls look to be in pretty decent shape. I've got a good idea of what I'm looking at mechanically so my question is with all things being equal is the Superjet worth the extra $400? Are those ski's even worth what they are asking or should I continue to look around more and find something cheaper.



I'm 5'9" and 190 lbs. if that makes a difference.

I have both. Not gonna lie. Both will put a smile in your face. But you will out grow the 440 , if it's stock, very quickly. Then you'll be spending about 400 in mods. Get the sj.

