I'm looking at a 1991 Superjet ($900) and a 1984 JS 440 ($500) and could use some advice. Allegedly they are both stock and running, I won't know for sure until I go look at them. From the pictures the hulls look to be in pretty decent shape. I've got a good idea of what I'm looking at mechanically so my question is with all things being equal is the Superjet worth the extra $400? Are those ski's even worth what they are asking or should I continue to look around more and find something cheaper.
I'm 5'9" and 190 lbs. if that makes a difference.