pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 5 of 5
  1. Today, 07:46 PM #1
    Tone
    Tone is online now
    PWCToday Newbie Tone's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2017
    Location
    TX
    Age
    34
    Posts
    35

    Looking to buy my first stand up

    I'm looking at a 1991 Superjet ($900) and a 1984 JS 440 ($500) and could use some advice. Allegedly they are both stock and running, I won't know for sure until I go look at them. From the pictures the hulls look to be in pretty decent shape. I've got a good idea of what I'm looking at mechanically so my question is with all things being equal is the Superjet worth the extra $400? Are those ski's even worth what they are asking or should I continue to look around more and find something cheaper.

    I'm 5'9" and 190 lbs. if that makes a difference.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:09 PM #2
    BLRider
    BLRider is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home BLRider's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    SE MI
    Age
    53
    Posts
    9,301

    Re: Looking to buy my first stand up

    I'm 6' and 175 and our 440 is lots of fun, it has a few bolt on and won't win any drag races but everyone is smiling when they come back in.
    Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.

    Photos no longer being hosted by Photobucket.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:13 PM #3
    restosud
    restosud is online now
    Top Dog
    Join Date
    Oct 2006
    Location
    under a ton of work
    Posts
    1,782

    Re: Looking to buy my first stand up

    the sj is miles ahead so yes,it's worth the extra $$
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 08:14 PM #4
    Riverrat650sx
    Riverrat650sx is offline
    Frequent Poster Riverrat650sx's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Tuscaloosa,AL
    Age
    33
    Posts
    227

    Re: Looking to buy my first stand up

    I agree here^
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 08:41 PM #5
    jdpilot
    jdpilot is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home jdpilot's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2006
    Location
    Barnstead, NH
    Age
    39
    Posts
    5,909

    Re: Looking to buy my first stand up

    Quote Originally Posted by Tone View Post
    I'm looking at a 1991 Superjet ($900) and a 1984 JS 440 ($500) and could use some advice. Allegedly they are both stock and running, I won't know for sure until I go look at them. From the pictures the hulls look to be in pretty decent shape. I've got a good idea of what I'm looking at mechanically so my question is with all things being equal is the Superjet worth the extra $400? Are those ski's even worth what they are asking or should I continue to look around more and find something cheaper.

    I'm 5'9" and 190 lbs. if that makes a difference.

    I have both. Not gonna lie. Both will put a smile in your face. But you will out grow the 440 , if it's stock, very quickly. Then you'll be spending about 400 in mods. Get the sj.

    Prospect Mountain Powersports
    Altitude; 653
    Limited 87 650SX- 43.6
    Limited 93 X2- 45.1
    Limited 87 hull/86 internals X2- 43.7
    Stock 92 WR3- 37.0
    Stock 93 WR3 w/Shuttlecraft JetSport- Party Barge
    2009 superjet- stock 1 owner
    1985 js550- stock 1 owner time capsule
    1985 js440 super stock- Expert Womens Class
    1988 WetJet 432- Immaculate 1 owner time capsule
    1992 js440- stock 1 owner time capsule
    1985 js440 pro mod
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 7 users browsing this thread. (5 members and 2 guests)

  1. AirJunky,
  2. jdpilot,
  3. restosud,
  4. SBrider,
  5. Tone

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 