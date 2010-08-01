Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: How much damage did i do FX140 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2016 Location Atlanta Posts 2 How much damage did i do FX140 mechanic said dont ad to much oil, added a quart and a half....ran fine for 15 min then oil light came on...i think i added to much and clogged the filter, id let it sit for a few min then it ran but light came back on...i decided to shut it down...hope it just need an oil change and and a new filter....any opinions ...thx Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

