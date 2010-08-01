|
|
-
How much damage did i do FX140
mechanic said dont ad to much oil, added a quart and a half....ran fine for 15 min then oil light came on...i think i added to much and clogged the filter, id let it sit for a few min then it ran but light came back on...i decided to shut it down...hope it just need an oil change and and a new filter....any opinions ...thx
