FX 140...How much damage did i do

2004 FX 140...checked oil thought it was low so i added a 1.5 quart and a ...ran fine for about 15 min then oil light came on...mechanic warned me not to add to much...im thinking i added to much and clogged the filter..thats why the light came on ..it would run after sitting for a few min...but i thought it was best to shut it down...any idea if this could be problem, im hoping changing the oil and adding a new filter will solve the problem...

