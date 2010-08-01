|
Kawasaki zxi900 dieing after 1 hour
Hey guys. I have a 1997 Kawasaki zxi900 with an 1100 engine .
I have had it about 9 months and it has a gremlin I cant seem to get rid of . It will run fine for 3/4 of a tank roughly , then after that it was start missing and running badly , then it will die . Re prime the fuel and it will fire again enough to get it back to shore . I recently had the carbs rebuilt and tuned . Have changed the fuel filter and have checked / re cable tied the fuel lines . Last time I used it it blew the 10 amp fuse also. Filling it back up with fuel makes no difference, also breather is clear.
Any other ideas ? The most confusing bit is the time it takes for the fault to show ...any ideas would be appreciated! Cheers
