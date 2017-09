Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 87 650 sx #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Michigan Age 27 Posts 1 87 650 sx New guy to the stand up world here,

I just recently purchased a 87 650sx and have a few questions for you guys.

1) is it possible to do a wider bar set up?

2) when installing the hydro turf would you just do the base of the ski or the side pads as well? I believe what is on it now is stock it is a black padded side with 3 screw holes on top.

3) are there cons to running the oil block off plate?

4) if I do upgrade the bars do I need all new cables and electric too?





2. If the sides are in good shape, I would just do the tray.

3. Only con is you need to mix oil, so no gas and go at marinas and such. Otherwise its highly recommended.

4. Nope, everything should have enough slack to move over. -95 750SXI

-86 440 undergoing PJS800 conversion

