Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: stock 98 gp 1200 pop off? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Sep 2013 Location nc Age 39 Posts 258 stock 98 gp 1200 pop off? I'm working on a 98 1200 with 42 hours. I have checked the pop off on the carbs from that ski all around 72.

got a set of used carbs today and check one of them and same 72 is this to high?

