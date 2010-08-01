pxctoday

  Today, 11:07 AM #1
    Jetrace19
    Join Date
    Jan 2004
    Location
    Largo, FL
    Posts
    734

    Kawasaki 650, 750, and 800 SXR PARTS-Some NEW some USED

    I have the following Misc. parts for sale:

    1.) Used Kawasaki SXR 800 OEM pump, good wear ring, and R&D Billet red anodized pump stuffer. Price: $275.00 SHIPPED in US.
    2.) Used OEM Kawasaki 80mm Reduction/steering nozzle setup. Price: $45.00 SHIPPED in US.
    3.) Used Kawasaki SXR Solas Dynafly 15/24 Big HUB Stainless Steel prop. Price: $150 Shipped in US.

    ****Will Sell complete pump assembly including all the above as package for $400 Shipped in US.****

    4.) BRAND NEW Kawasaki 800 SXR Jettrim composite rail caps and hardware. Just taken out of packaging for pics. Price: $200 Shipped in US.
    5.) Used OEM Kawasaki SXR rail caps. One is in great shape, the other has a small tear that has been replaced and works fine. Look good once installed. Price: $80 Shipped in US.
    6.) BRAND NEW Bullett Marine Kawasaki SXR aftermarket water box. Just taken out of packaging for pics. Price: $300 Shipped in US.
    7.) USED OEM Kawasaki SXR 800 Waterbox. Price: $75.00 Shipped in US.
    8.) Brand NEW Kawasaki SXR R&D Intake grate. Price: $125 Shipped in US.
    9.) BRAND NEW Kawasaki 650 SX R&D dual intake Manifolds. Have 2 for sale. Price: $45 each Shipped in US
    10.) BRAND NEW Kawasaki 750 SX White Fuel Door. Just taken out of packaging for pics. Price: $10.00 SHIPPED in US
    11.) Used OEM Kawasaki SXR Steering setup. Comes with Sub Plate, Turn plate, bars, Renthal Grips, Black pad, bushings, etc. $50 Shipped in US.
    12.) Used OEM Kawaski SXR handlepole subplate. Price: $20 Shipped in US.
    13.) BRAND NEW Billet air filter adapter for a Kawasaki Ultra 150. May fit other models as well. Price: $10 Shipped in US.
    14.) Used Kawasaki SXR OEM electrical box bracket. Stainless Steel. Price: $20 Shipped in US.

    Let me know if you have any questions.
    Parts are located in Treasure Island, Florida 33706
    I accept Paypal
    Jack's Boat and Waverunner Rental
    145 Boardwalk Place East
    Madeira Beach, Florida 33773
    www.jacksboatrentals.com
  Today, 12:10 PM #2
    Jetrace19
    Join Date
    Jan 2004
    Location
    Largo, FL
    Posts
    734

    Re: Kawasaki 650, 750, and 800 SXR PARTS-Some NEW some USED

    SOLD.

    1.) Used Kawasaki SXR 800 OEM pump, good wear ring, and R&D Billet red anodized pump stuffer. Price: $275.00 SHIPPED in US.
  Today, 12:15 PM #3
    Slough Burner
    Join Date
    Aug 2017
    Location
    WA
    Posts
    8

    Re: Kawasaki 650, 750, and 800 SXR PARTS-Some NEW some USED

    PM sent
  Today, 12:18 PM #4
    Jetrace19
    Join Date
    Jan 2004
    Location
    Largo, FL
    Posts
    734

    Re: Kawasaki 650, 750, and 800 SXR PARTS-Some NEW some USED

    PENDING:

    5.) Used OEM Kawasaki SXR rail caps. One is in great shape, the other has a small tear that has been replaced and works fine. Look good once installed. Price: $80 Shipped in US.
    10.) BRAND NEW Kawasaki 750 SX White Fuel Door. Just taken out of packaging for pics. Price: $10.00 SHIPPED in US
    11.) Used OEM Kawasaki SXR Steering setup. Comes with Sub Plate, Turn plate, bars, Renthal Grips, Black pad, bushings, etc. $50 Shipped in US.
  Today, 12:21 PM #5
    Jetrace19
    Join Date
    Jan 2004
    Location
    Largo, FL
    Posts
    734

    Re: Kawasaki 650, 750, and 800 SXR PARTS-Some NEW some USED

    Slough...pm replied
