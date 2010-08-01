Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Kawasaki 650, 750, and 800 SXR PARTS-Some NEW some USED #1 I dream skis Join Date Jan 2004 Location Largo, FL Posts 734 Kawasaki 650, 750, and 800 SXR PARTS-Some NEW some USED I have the following Misc. parts for sale:



1.) Used Kawasaki SXR 800 OEM pump, good wear ring, and R&D Billet red anodized pump stuffer. Price: $275.00 SHIPPED in US.

2.) Used OEM Kawasaki 80mm Reduction/steering nozzle setup. Price: $45.00 SHIPPED in US.

3.) Used Kawasaki SXR Solas Dynafly 15/24 Big HUB Stainless Steel prop. Price: $150 Shipped in US.



****Will Sell complete pump assembly including all the above as package for $400 Shipped in US.****



4.) BRAND NEW Kawasaki 800 SXR Jettrim composite rail caps and hardware. Just taken out of packaging for pics. Price: $200 Shipped in US.

5.) Used OEM Kawasaki SXR rail caps. One is in great shape, the other has a small tear that has been replaced and works fine. Look good once installed. Price: $80 Shipped in US.

6.) BRAND NEW Bullett Marine Kawasaki SXR aftermarket water box. Just taken out of packaging for pics. Price: $300 Shipped in US.

7.) USED OEM Kawasaki SXR 800 Waterbox. Price: $75.00 Shipped in US.

8.) Brand NEW Kawasaki SXR R&D Intake grate. Price: $125 Shipped in US.

9.) BRAND NEW Kawasaki 650 SX R&D dual intake Manifolds. Have 2 for sale. Price: $45 each Shipped in US

10.) BRAND NEW Kawasaki 750 SX White Fuel Door. Just taken out of packaging for pics. Price: $10.00 SHIPPED in US

11.) Used OEM Kawasaki SXR Steering setup. Comes with Sub Plate, Turn plate, bars, Renthal Grips, Black pad, bushings, etc. $50 Shipped in US.

12.) Used OEM Kawaski SXR handlepole subplate. Price: $20 Shipped in US.

13.) BRAND NEW Billet air filter adapter for a Kawasaki Ultra 150. May fit other models as well. Price: $10 Shipped in US.

14.) Used Kawasaki SXR OEM electrical box bracket. Stainless Steel. Price: $20 Shipped in US.



Let me know if you have any questions.

Parts are located in Treasure Island, Florida 33706

1.) Used Kawasaki SXR 800 OEM pump, good wear ring, and R&D Billet red anodized pump stuffer. Price: $275.00 SHIPPED in US.

PENDING:



5.) Used OEM Kawasaki SXR rail caps. One is in great shape, the other has a small tear that has been replaced and works fine. Look good once installed. Price: $80 Shipped in US.

10.) BRAND NEW Kawasaki 750 SX White Fuel Door. Just taken out of packaging for pics. Price: $10.00 SHIPPED in US

11.) Used OEM Kawasaki SXR Steering setup. Comes with Sub Plate, Turn plate, bars, Renthal Grips, Black pad, bushings, etc. $50 Shipped in US.

Slough...pm replied

