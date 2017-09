Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: FS: 2013 seadoo rxp-x 300 #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2015 Location TN Posts 96 FS: 2013 seadoo rxp-x 300 Up for sale is my 2013 seadoo rxp-x 300

Comes with a 2016 aluminum web-on trailer

In perfect condition

With lots of extras

2016 handle grips

2016 Valve cover upgrade

Riva racing exhaust

Custome Intake

Fuel injector

Fuel pressure regulator kit

TEC catch can

Valve upgrade kit

Solas impeller

Supercharger upgrade

Boost gage

Air/Fuel gage

Reflash ECU

Jetski running perfect and strong



Asking for $7400 shipped.



Thanks



01717_iQtGPBcU9d2_600x450.jpg

00o0o_9SEz9VlAsAY_600x450.jpg





