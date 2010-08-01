Results 1 to 8 of 8 Thread: HELP I need an X-h20 member to stop a scam #1 Top Dog Join Date Nov 2005 Location sebring florida Posts 1,831 HELP I need an X-h20 member to stop a scam someone hacked my x-h20 account and now has a ski listed for sale under my log in. I need someone to log in on the X-h20 site search for hooka-2 posts and reply to his for sale ad to expose it as a scam before someone falls for it. I have tried to contact a moderator with no success 90 X2 (750), 92 X2 (750), 93 X2 (750),93 X2 (750), 99 Ultra 150(sold) 1995 Waveblaster 1 #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2007 Location Is Everything! Age 45 Posts 11,910 Re: HELP I need an X-h20 member to stop a scam Just log in. #3 Top Dog Join Date Nov 2005 Location sebring florida Posts 1,831 Re: HELP I need an X-h20 member to stop a scam scammer.JPG



Here is his ad ITS A SCAM 90 X2 (750), 92 X2 (750), 93 X2 (750),93 X2 (750), 99 Ultra 150(sold) 1995 Waveblaster 1 #4 Top Dog Join Date Nov 2005 Location sebring florida Posts 1,831 Re: HELP I need an X-h20 member to stop a scam Originally Posted by PrickofMisery Originally Posted by Just log in. 90 X2 (750), 92 X2 (750), 93 X2 (750),93 X2 (750), 99 Ultra 150(sold) 1995 Waveblaster 1 #5 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2007 Location Is Everything! Age 45 Posts 11,910 Re: HELP I need an X-h20 member to stop a scam Its still registered to your email, reset the PW. Looks like Chester hooka-d you up with an alert.



BTW was your email hacked too? If no be proactive and change that PW as well. Last edited by PrickofMisery; Yesterday at 11:02 PM . #6 Top Dog Join Date Nov 2005 Location sebring florida Posts 1,831 Re: HELP I need an X-h20 member to stop a scam Originally Posted by PrickofMisery Originally Posted by Its still registered to your email, reset the PW. Looks like Chester hooka-d you up with an alert.



BTW was your email hacker too? If no be proactive and change that PW as well. 90 X2 (750), 92 X2 (750), 93 X2 (750),93 X2 (750), 99 Ultra 150(sold) 1995 Waveblaster 1 #7 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2007 Location Is Everything! Age 45 Posts 11,910 Re: HELP I need an X-h20 member to stop a scam Ouch, looks like you're headed in the right direction. Just tell WFO to go post over there and mods will be all over it.

