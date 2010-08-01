pxctoday

  Yesterday, 10:12 PM #1
    hooka-2
    hooka-2
    HELP I need an X-h20 member to stop a scam

    someone hacked my x-h20 account and now has a ski listed for sale under my log in. I need someone to log in on the X-h20 site search for hooka-2 posts and reply to his for sale ad to expose it as a scam before someone falls for it. I have tried to contact a moderator with no success
  Yesterday, 10:50 PM #2
    PrickofMisery
    PrickofMisery
    Re: HELP I need an X-h20 member to stop a scam

    Just log in.
  Yesterday, 10:50 PM #3
    hooka-2
    hooka-2
    Re: HELP I need an X-h20 member to stop a scam

    scammer.JPG

    Here is his ad ITS A SCAM
  Yesterday, 10:51 PM #4
    hooka-2
    hooka-2
    Re: HELP I need an X-h20 member to stop a scam

    Quote Originally Posted by PrickofMisery View Post
    Just log in.
    I can't log in he changed my password. I tried to open a new account and will not let me post anywhere to get my 5 posts
  Yesterday, 10:54 PM #5
    PrickofMisery
    PrickofMisery
    Re: HELP I need an X-h20 member to stop a scam

    Its still registered to your email, reset the PW. Looks like Chester hooka-d you up with an alert.

    BTW was your email hacked too? If no be proactive and change that PW as well.
  Yesterday, 10:56 PM #6
    hooka-2
    hooka-2
    Re: HELP I need an X-h20 member to stop a scam

    Quote Originally Posted by PrickofMisery View Post
    Its still registered to your email, reset the PW. Looks like Chester hooka-d you up with an alert.

    BTW was your email hacker too? If no be proactive and change that PW as well.
    The doucebag changed my e-mail too. That's how I found out. I got notification from the x that someone changed it
  Yesterday, 10:59 PM #7
    PrickofMisery
    PrickofMisery
    Re: HELP I need an X-h20 member to stop a scam

    Ouch, looks like you're headed in the right direction. Just tell WFO to go post over there and mods will be all over it.
    Good luck
  Yesterday, 11:00 PM #8
    hooka-2
    hooka-2
    Re: HELP I need an X-h20 member to stop a scam

    The guy actually got me on this site. Replied to my wanted to buy ad with a link to what was supposed to be a picture. When I klicked the link a got an exact copy of the pwc login so I entered my stuff and it returned me to the same page. I thought it suspicious so I immediately changed my password for this site. I forgot that i had the same log in for the X . I won't do that anymore
