HELP I need an X-h20 member to stop a scam
someone hacked my x-h20 account and now has a ski listed for sale under my log in. I need someone to log in on the X-h20 site search for hooka-2 posts and reply to his for sale ad to expose it as a scam before someone falls for it. I have tried to contact a moderator with no success
Re: HELP I need an X-h20 member to stop a scam
Re: HELP I need an X-h20 member to stop a scam
scammer.JPG
Here is his ad ITS A SCAM
Re: HELP I need an X-h20 member to stop a scam
I can't log in he changed my password. I tried to open a new account and will not let me post anywhere to get my 5 posts
Originally Posted by PrickofMisery
Just log in.
Re: HELP I need an X-h20 member to stop a scam
Its still registered to your email, reset the PW. Looks like Chester hooka-d you up with an alert.
BTW was your email hacked too? If no be proactive and change that PW as well.
Re: HELP I need an X-h20 member to stop a scam
The doucebag changed my e-mail too. That's how I found out. I got notification from the x that someone changed it
Originally Posted by PrickofMisery
Its still registered to your email, reset the PW. Looks like Chester hooka-d you up with an alert.
BTW was your email hacker too? If no be proactive and change that PW as well.
Re: HELP I need an X-h20 member to stop a scam
Ouch, looks like you're headed in the right direction. Just tell WFO to go post over there and mods will be all over it.
Good luck
Re: HELP I need an X-h20 member to stop a scam
The guy actually got me on this site. Replied to my wanted to buy ad with a link to what was supposed to be a picture. When I klicked the link a got an exact copy of the pwc login so I entered my stuff and it returned me to the same page. I thought it suspicious so I immediately changed my password for this site. I forgot that i had the same log in for the X . I won't do that anymore
