Kawasaki ultra 250lx surges when engine gets warm
I have an 06 ultra 250x kawi, you can run it for an hour or so and it screams, but then starts to surge. let it cool down and it runs again for a while and does the same thing ???? really puzzled on this one, I've tried all of the recommended fixes but still no go , maybe some thing breaking down with heat??? any help would be great.
