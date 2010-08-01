|
92' 750 SS Part out!!
Parting out 92' 750
Engine: Pretty hammered, broken crank, cracked casing and one of the cylinders needs resleeving.
Coffman Exhaust
Mariner Head with some pitting that could be sanded and refinished
Pump still available
Seat available
R&D top loader grate
Everything else still available--- except handle bars and start/stop switch
Comment for pictures and prices.
-
PWCToday Regular
Re: 92' 750 SS Part out!!
Coffman exhaust pics and prices thanks
-
resident guru
Re: 92' 750 SS Part out!!
Exhaust pics
