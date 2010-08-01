Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 92' 750 SS Part out!! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location Herriman Age 25 Posts 1 92' 750 SS Part out!! Parting out 92' 750

Engine: Pretty hammered, broken crank, cracked casing and one of the cylinders needs resleeving.

Coffman Exhaust

Mariner Head with some pitting that could be sanded and refinished

Pump still available

Seat available

R&D top loader grate



Everything else still available--- except handle bars and start/stop switch

Comment for pictures and prices. #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2015 Location Waterford CA Age 34 Posts 121 Re: 92' 750 SS Part out!! Coffman exhaust pics and prices thanks #3 resident guru Join Date May 2012 Location NorCal Age 41 Posts 916 Re: 92' 750 SS Part out!! Exhaust pics





