pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 07:03 PM #1
    Colonelsanders
    Colonelsanders is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2017
    Location
    Herriman
    Age
    25
    Posts
    1

    92' 750 SS Part out!!

    Parting out 92' 750
    Engine: Pretty hammered, broken crank, cracked casing and one of the cylinders needs resleeving.
    Coffman Exhaust
    Mariner Head with some pitting that could be sanded and refinished
    Pump still available
    Seat available
    R&D top loader grate

    Everything else still available--- except handle bars and start/stop switch
    Comment for pictures and prices.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:15 PM #2
    Standalonekawi
    Standalonekawi is online now
    PWCToday Regular Standalonekawi's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2015
    Location
    Waterford CA
    Age
    34
    Posts
    121

    Re: 92' 750 SS Part out!!

    Coffman exhaust pics and prices thanks
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:35 PM #3
    Mulefoot
    Mulefoot is offline
    resident guru Mulefoot's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2012
    Location
    NorCal
    Age
    41
    Posts
    916

    Re: 92' 750 SS Part out!!

    Exhaust pics


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. Colonelsanders

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 