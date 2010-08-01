|
I dream skis
2010 Trinity SXR Evo Pro Carbon Hull / PHP 800cc Drivetrain / Skat Mag Pump
I am listing this for a good friend whom I ride locally with on Lake Orion, Todd.
Reason for selling is to free up some funds going into winter for another project. Ski has a clean title and is titled through Michigan as a Custom Build / Trinity Composites 2010 ski. Motor was built by Zach @ PHP spring 2017 and has roughly 10 hours on it. Ported cases and cylinder.
Hull overall in great shape. Pearl white paint job on top deck and high gloss black paint job on bottom deck. Minor rubbing on paint on front nose of ski from being in the back of a pickup truck. "Normal" wear from putting ski on trailer and cart. Turf in very good shape as well. Just add gas and have fun!
Phone number: 248-321-5944
eMail: mucha89@yahoo.com
Also feel free to drop me a message / PM.
Test rides available to potential serious buyers only. Thanks for viewing!
Specs / Highlights:
2010 Trinity SXR Evo Pro Carbon Hull (84 LBS / stock length SXR / footholds)
2010 Trinity SXR Evo Pro Carbon Hood (84 LBS / stock length SXR)
Skat Trak 145mm Mag Pump (10/20 Pitch prop)
PHP 800cc Motor / 1mm Stroker Crank (~10 hours of run time)
Factory Pipe Dry Pipe
R&D Intake Manifold
V-Force3 Reed System
46mm Mikuni Carbs
JSU Girdled Head (not running girdled hardware)
MSD Total Loss
Blowsion Chin Pad
UMI Throttle Lever
UMI Handlepole
RRP AST Steering
Stock Pole Bracket
TBM Hood Hooks
Blowsion Heavy Duty SS Hood Latch
Limiter Rope
Bilge System
X-Metal Scupper
R&D Intake Grate
R&D Ride Plate
