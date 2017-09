Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Connecting wires - regular wire crimp? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2015 Location North Carolina Posts 140 Connecting wires - regular wire crimp? I'm replacing my start stop switch on my SuperJet and the wiring harness for the red and brown wires was removed. Can I just use a standard electrical wire crimp (like the blue ones) or do I need something else? I'm hoping to take it out on the water tomorrow. #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Oct 2013 Location Ohio Posts 295 Re: Connecting wires - regular wire crimp? If you want to ride today, you can use crimp connectors for short term. But you should as soon as possible make proper solder connections. Then coat with Liquid Electrical tape. Something like this - http://www.homedepot.com/p/Gardner-B...-400/100119178 Then put shrink tube over that. 2, 1998 TS 770 L, restored and running great. (Except for the one with engine that SBT put the WRONG crankshaft bearing into and is now sitting as I collect repair parts) #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 27,242 Re: Connecting wires - regular wire crimp? At the very least use the adhesive lined shrink connectors



Ok thanks all. I'll pick up some of those connectors and replace with what I have now for the time being. I typically ride next to the boat ramp so it wouldn't be end of the world if it fails and I had to swim.

