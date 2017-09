Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Moderator please #1 Top Dog Join Date Nov 2005 Location sebring florida Posts 1,822 Moderator please There is a new member just joined contacted me regarding my WTB ad. Had a link to click on to see his part. The link asked for my log in and password even though I was already logged in. I foolishly clicked on it and entered my log in and password and it just returned me to where I was. Then I noticed that it was a brand new member with 0 posts. I changed my password but I believe we have a "fisherman" on the site. Log in "berge" PLease look in to his activities 90 X2 (750), 92 X2 (750), 93 X2 (750),93 X2 (750), 99 Ultra 150(sold) 1995 Waveblaster 1 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

