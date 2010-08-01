pxctoday

  Today, 02:09 PM #1
    Latty
    PWCToday Newbie
    1996 Seadoo GSX - Please solve this issue!

    Hey guys,

    I had my 1996 gsx out on the water and everything was working fine, (4 hours worth of riding)

    After a swim, jump back on the seadoo and it wouldnt fire up.. I was thinking it was a dead battery, beacause I was getting 12V low reading.

    1.Get to shore, hear the solenoid (tick,tick) - cross over the posts, sparks flying, wouldnt fire.

    2. Check starter, hook up to a battery spins like a charm.

    3. Free hand turned the crank, so engine wasnt seized.

    4. Put the starter back in, brand new battery, get two beeps and hear tick tick.

    5. Thinking it has to be the solenoid, I cross the posts, and now nothing, no sparks at all, but still ticks when hitting the start button.

    No clue whats going on, !

    Thanks
  Today, 02:23 PM #2
    Chrisx88
    Re: 1996 Seadoo GSX - Please solve this issue!

    Change the solenoid
  Today, 02:31 PM #3
    Matt Braley
    Re: 1996 Seadoo GSX - Please solve this issue!

    Sounds like a bad starter or ground cable to me. If crossing the solenoid does not make it spin over then a new solenoid won't either.
  Today, 02:54 PM #4
    Latty
    Re: 1996 Seadoo GSX - Please solve this issue!

    I was gunna say if it was a bad solenoid, crossing the posts should still turn it over but I could be wrong, starter worked when taken out. I will check the ground cable next!

    Thanks
  Today, 03:10 PM #5
    slag
    Re: 1996 Seadoo GSX - Please solve this issue!

    Quote Originally Posted by Matt Braley View Post
    Sounds like a bad starter or ground cable to me. If crossing the solenoid does not make it spin over then a new solenoid won't either.
    I've had a solenoid go bad where crossing the posts did nothing but after replacing the solenoid, it worked fine.
  Today, 03:36 PM #6
    Cliff
    Re: 1996 Seadoo GSX - Please solve this issue!

    Might be a good idea to also check the common Grounding point screw (about 8 terminal ring connectors) in the rear electrical box near the coil for tightness and corrosion.


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    If at first you don't succeed...

    Then you're NOT Chuck Norris!
