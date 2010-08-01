Hey guys,
I had my 1996 gsx out on the water and everything was working fine, (4 hours worth of riding)
After a swim, jump back on the seadoo and it wouldnt fire up.. I was thinking it was a dead battery, beacause I was getting 12V low reading.
1.Get to shore, hear the solenoid (tick,tick) - cross over the posts, sparks flying, wouldnt fire.
2. Check starter, hook up to a battery spins like a charm.
3. Free hand turned the crank, so engine wasnt seized.
4. Put the starter back in, brand new battery, get two beeps and hear tick tick.
5. Thinking it has to be the solenoid, I cross the posts, and now nothing, no sparks at all, but still ticks when hitting the start button.
No clue whats going on, !
Thanks