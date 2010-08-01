pxctoday

  Today, 01:03 PM #1
    SBrider
    factory pipe chamber

    i think this was off a old wave runner but fits the regular fp head pipe i was going to cut it and make it a center bleed, but have plenty of other pipes now,
    150 plus shipping
    thumbnail.jpeg
  Today, 01:50 PM #2
    Slough Burner
    Re: factory pipe chamber

    PM sent
