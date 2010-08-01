|
|
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
factory pipe chamber
i think this was off a old wave runner but fits the regular fp head pipe i was going to cut it and make it a center bleed, but have plenty of other pipes now,
150 plus shipping
thumbnail.jpeg
