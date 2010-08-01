Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Fuel Line Size for '92 650 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location Saint Joseph, MO Posts 1 Fuel Line Size for '92 650 I got a '92 TS 650 that I'd like to get running in order to sell. Before anyone slams me for buying a TS (I know it's about the least desireable ski out there), I got it for next to nothing and it came with a Shorelander trailer in EXCELLENT shape with brand new tires. If I can't get the ski running or sell it, I can sell the trailer for 2-3x more than I paid for the whole package.



The old primer bulb came apart and needs to be replaced along with a couple fuel lines. The problem is I'm not sure what size fuel line I need. It looks like 1/4" but I can't just go to the local auto parts store and get an equivalent line - all the stuff they have is for fuel injection and has a thicker wall. Any ideas where I can get replacement fuel line? Thanks. #2 resident guru Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 916 Re: Fuel Line Size for '92 650 https://fuel-line.com/collections/fu...ow-fuel-line-1 Carb





https://fuel-line.com/collections/fu...ow-fuel-line-1 Carb

https://fuel-line.com/collections/fu...flow-fuel-line Primer

