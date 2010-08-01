Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2-Stroke Primary Compression and Vacuum Testing #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2015 Location Sacramento Delta, CA Posts 342 2-Stroke Primary Compression and Vacuum Testing Simply the best training video on 2-stroke primary compression (i.e., "leak down: test) and vacuum testing. Great job Joe Pace!







Test Question: What position should the piston be at during a primary compression test or a vacuum test?



For extra credit: Why shouldn't you use a 4-stroke leak down tester and an air compressor to perform a leak down test on a 2-stroke engine?

For major extra credit: The engine in the video does not have reed intake. How could the failure to vary the primary compression and vacuum test technique from the technique in the video actually damage the reeds in a reed intake engine?

