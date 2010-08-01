pxctoday

  Today, 08:26 AM #1
    E350
    Join Date
    Jul 2015
    Location
    Sacramento Delta, CA
    Posts
    342

    2-Stroke Primary Compression and Vacuum Testing

    Simply the best training video on 2-stroke primary compression (i.e., "leak down: test) and vacuum testing. Great job Joe Pace!



    Test Question: What position should the piston be at during a primary compression test or a vacuum test?

    For extra credit: Why shouldn't you use a 4-stroke leak down tester and an air compressor to perform a leak down test on a 2-stroke engine?
    Last edited by E350; Today at 08:28 AM.
    Learning Slowly...
  Today, 09:03 AM #2
    E350
    Join Date
    Jul 2015
    Location
    Sacramento Delta, CA
    Posts
    342

    Re: 2-Stroke Primary Compression and Vacuum Testing

    For major extra credit: The engine in the video does not have reed intake. How could the failure to vary the primary compression and vacuum test technique from the technique in the video actually damage the reeds in a reed intake engine?
    Learning Slowly...
