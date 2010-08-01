|
|
-
PWCToday Guru
2-Stroke Primary Compression and Vacuum Testing
Simply the best training video on 2-stroke primary compression (i.e., "leak down: test) and vacuum testing. Great job Joe Pace!
Test Question: What position should the piston be at during a primary compression test or a vacuum test?
For extra credit: Why shouldn't you use a 4-stroke leak down tester and an air compressor to perform a leak down test on a 2-stroke engine?
Last edited by E350; Today at 08:28 AM.
Learning Slowly...
-
PWCToday Guru
Re: 2-Stroke Primary Compression and Vacuum Testing
For major extra credit: The engine in the video does not have reed intake. How could the failure to vary the primary compression and vacuum test technique from the technique in the video actually damage the reeds in a reed intake engine?
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules