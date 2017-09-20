pxctoday

    19D
    Aug 2017
    US
    50
    18

    NEW Run of Factory Pipes for 650SX & X2 Coming

    I met with Ross Liberty, owner of Factory Pipe today and nailed down some terms to get his 650SX/X2 pipes back into limited production. I need to get at least 50 orders for it to be worth his and my effort. These pipes will be the last production year pipes that were made and be complete kits for all years 650SX & X2's. Price will be $475, which was what the retailed for when last produced, PLUS shipping. Turn around time should be less than 2 months. Turns out he still has a decent supply of head pipe castings which were previously going to be the biggest hold up. I still have some logistical issues to iron out and he wants me to bring my ski in to verify fitment etc.. Once get a few more details ironed out I'll post a new topic here and everywhere else. I plan to ask for a $300 pre-order deposit, with the balance +shipping due when Factory Pipe delivers them, after which I will ship them. I will also be posting a copy of our written agreement to verify this is not BS. The pipe will include the head pipe, chamber,silicone hose and mounting hardware.

    I will update here and elsewhere with ordering instructions when we are ready! Thank you.
    josh977
    Feb 2008
    Cincy, OH
    38
    389

    Re: NEW Run of Factory Pipes for 650SX & X2 Coming

    Good to hear your making progress!

