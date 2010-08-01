Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1994 XP - at a loss #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location PA Posts 27 1994 XP - at a loss So I'm at a loss as to where to go. It's a 657X that was recently rebuilt. It was running super lean, I pulled the carbs and found one was leaking so I swapped the gasket and that fixed the problem. This was after a complete rebuild of both including n/s. I double checked popoff while I had them out and both were just a hair under 20psi. Put it all back together and went down to the boat ramp and had a hell of a time getting her started today. I finally got it running and it was running okay but rich. After just a few minutes at about 1/2 throttle, the ski just about died. The throttle dropped to just above idle. It was probably around 2200 - 2500rpm. I made the mistake of letting go of the throttle and it died. I could not get it restarted. While trying to get it restarted, I did notice that there's definitely an issue with the wiring for the battery. It acted like the battery was dead, cranking once and then doing nothing. While floating there it decided to crank but I could not get it restarted. I drained the battery completely.



I have no idea what to check now. It'll just crank and crank but won't even sputter like it wants to start. Where should I start?

Re: 1994 XP - at a loss Start with new plugs.



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

