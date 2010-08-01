Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Carbon fiber 550sx hood? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location vancouver canada Age 31 Posts 6 Carbon fiber 550sx hood? Picked up a 550sx last week for a winter project to keep me busy...im a fiberglasser by trade, don't play around with C.F. to often...i was curious if anyone has done this? And is it worth moving the air inlet to the back of the hood? What would be there benefits? I don't have much time spent on a 550 myself, but I would think that a lot of water would enter thru he hole while subbing? Any thoughts?





I'm been reading these forums for a while now, so it's time I posted something 😁 #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2016 Location Pennsylvania USA Posts 7 Re: Carbon fiber 550sx hood? Before i built skis I glassed surfboards for a living where people always wanted weird stuff either for looks or actual CF for the board. So I decided for my 650 the hood was way to heavy and glass my own. I actually used the old hood for part of a mold and basically instead of using actual fiberglass I used normal clear resin around CF. Actually turned out pretty good just was still pretty heavy haha





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Pro #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location vancouver canada Age 31 Posts 6 Re: Carbon fiber 550sx hood? It's was too heavy? Maybe u added too many layers? #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2016 Location Pennsylvania USA Posts 7 Re: Carbon fiber 550sx hood? Not too heavy just heavier than I would have liked. If anything I would probably say if you do want to do a hood. Just use regular glass just a smaller OZ and a little less layers





