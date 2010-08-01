|
2017 kawasaki sxr 1500 with extras 9500 4 hours
Hi selling my 2017 sxr 1500 used it 3 times only , comes with brand new trailer, new Kawasaki cover , and jet trim matt kit with side bolsters installed (white with black stitching) , paid 9999 for the ski plus trailer , cover and prep and package charges with the matt kit, cost me over 13000, will sell for 9500, it only has 4hours, selling because I just don't have the time to use it, you can call or text chris at 732-895-2382, located in central new jersey
