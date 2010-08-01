Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2017 kawasaki sxr 1500 with extras 9500 4 hours #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2016 Location nj Age 39 Posts 24 2017 kawasaki sxr 1500 with extras 9500 4 hours Hi selling my 2017 sxr 1500 used it 3 times only , comes with brand new trailer, new Kawasaki cover , and jet trim matt kit with side bolsters installed (white with black stitching) , paid 9999 for the ski plus trailer , cover and prep and package charges with the matt kit, cost me over 13000, will sell for 9500, it only has 4hours, selling because I just don't have the time to use it, you can call or text chris at 732-895-2382, located in central new jersey Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

