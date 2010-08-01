Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1050 big bore for 951 SeaDoo #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2010 Location Virginia Posts 3 1050 big bore for 951 SeaDoo Looking for the parts to build a 1050 for a 2002 XP for rec use focus on top speed. Any recommendations will be greatly appreciated

Who supplies the best Top end parts including sleeves

Also whats the best option for the crank to be reliable, are the aftermarket cranks like Hot Rods ok or is there a better solution.

I read an article about a case cooler is it worth the added work and cost?

Thanks,

