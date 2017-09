Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Superjet Factory Type 4 jetting? #1 Top Dog Join Date Feb 2013 Location NorCal Posts 1,939 Blog Entries 1 Superjet Factory Type 4 jetting? Anyone have a good starting point on jetting a 771 with dual oem Mikuni 44's for the Type 4? triceps are the biceps of the back of your arm. #2 I dream skis Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 669 Re: Superjet Factory Type 4 jetting? 130 high

130 low

Top skrew 5/8

Bottom skrew 7/8

Pop off 24-26 psi

With type four dry pipe works good

ride altitude 500 ft above sea level

