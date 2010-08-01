Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: 07 GP1300R - Power Valve OR Non Power Valve? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2008 Location New Jersey Posts 9 07 GP1300R - Power Valve OR Non Power Valve? Stupid question...I just bought an 07 GP1300R and it has the D plate but no temp sensor chip so I beeps at you! I am going to buy the chip from Riva but wanted to know how to tell if I have the "power valve" or "non power valve" motor. #2 resident guru Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 914 Re: 07 GP1300R - Power Valve OR Non Power Valve? Post a pic of the exhaust manifold. The '07 should be a Non-power valve. #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2007 Location Is Everything! Age 45 Posts 11,903 Re: 07 GP1300R - Power Valve OR Non Power Valve? non PV.



you should read up on his a bit as the chip sold commonly doesn't work on the 1300 as was the case for me. I had to make my own with greater resistance. Last edited by PrickofMisery; Today at 01:44 PM . #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2008 Location New Jersey Posts 9 Re: 07 GP1300R - Power Valve OR Non Power Valve? I have been doing some reading on the chip and did see that some people had issues with the chip not working on the 07-08's...I called Riva today and they told me that their chip does work so I was gonna give it a shot #5 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2007 Location Is Everything! Age 45 Posts 11,903 Re: 07 GP1300R - Power Valve OR Non Power Valve? Theirs didnt work for me, alarm sounded almost immediately. Do you actually believe they would tell you anything different? Go buy a few different value resistors now so you have them on hand and don't waste a day on the water in the event you experience the issues that many others have. They are cheap and will insure your day is not wasted.

Good luck. #6 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2008 Location New Jersey Posts 9 Re: 07 GP1300R - Power Valve OR Non Power Valve? what do I have to do with them? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

