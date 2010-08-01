pxctoday

  Today, 12:33 PM #1
    LOUIS13
    07 GP1300R - Power Valve OR Non Power Valve?

    Stupid question...I just bought an 07 GP1300R and it has the D plate but no temp sensor chip so I beeps at you! I am going to buy the chip from Riva but wanted to know how to tell if I have the "power valve" or "non power valve" motor.
  Today, 12:42 PM #2
    2strokesmoke
    Re: 07 GP1300R - Power Valve OR Non Power Valve?

    Post a pic of the exhaust manifold. The '07 should be a Non-power valve.
  Today, 01:42 PM #3
    PrickofMisery
    Re: 07 GP1300R - Power Valve OR Non Power Valve?

    non PV.

    you should read up on his a bit as the chip sold commonly doesn't work on the 1300 as was the case for me. I had to make my own with greater resistance.
  Today, 01:53 PM #4
    LOUIS13
    Re: 07 GP1300R - Power Valve OR Non Power Valve?

    I have been doing some reading on the chip and did see that some people had issues with the chip not working on the 07-08's...I called Riva today and they told me that their chip does work so I was gonna give it a shot
  Today, 02:00 PM #5
    PrickofMisery
    Re: 07 GP1300R - Power Valve OR Non Power Valve?

    Theirs didnt work for me, alarm sounded almost immediately. Do you actually believe they would tell you anything different? Go buy a few different value resistors now so you have them on hand and don't waste a day on the water in the event you experience the issues that many others have. They are cheap and will insure your day is not wasted.
    Good luck.
  Today, 02:21 PM #6
    LOUIS13
    Re: 07 GP1300R - Power Valve OR Non Power Valve?

    what do I have to do with them?
