|
|
-
07 GP1300R - Power Valve OR Non Power Valve?
Stupid question...I just bought an 07 GP1300R and it has the D plate but no temp sensor chip so I beeps at you! I am going to buy the chip from Riva but wanted to know how to tell if I have the "power valve" or "non power valve" motor.
-
resident guru
Re: 07 GP1300R - Power Valve OR Non Power Valve?
Post a pic of the exhaust manifold. The '07 should be a Non-power valve.
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: 07 GP1300R - Power Valve OR Non Power Valve?
non PV.
you should read up on his a bit as the chip sold commonly doesn't work on the 1300 as was the case for me. I had to make my own with greater resistance.
Last edited by PrickofMisery; Today at 01:44 PM.
-
Re: 07 GP1300R - Power Valve OR Non Power Valve?
I have been doing some reading on the chip and did see that some people had issues with the chip not working on the 07-08's...I called Riva today and they told me that their chip does work so I was gonna give it a shot
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: 07 GP1300R - Power Valve OR Non Power Valve?
Theirs didnt work for me, alarm sounded almost immediately. Do you actually believe they would tell you anything different? Go buy a few different value resistors now so you have them on hand and don't waste a day on the water in the event you experience the issues that many others have. They are cheap and will insure your day is not wasted.
Good luck.
-
Re: 07 GP1300R - Power Valve OR Non Power Valve?
what do I have to do with them?
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules