  Today, 11:01 AM
    JSNate
    Super Jet SN for sale in SE Michigan

    1993 Yamaha Super Jet SN located in southeastern Michigan. This is an exceptionally well maintained ski. Original finish with no paintwork. Solid hull with OEM foam and floats perfectly. The 701 61x is completely rebuilt with about five tanks of gas through it. Runs perfectly with absolutely no issues. The ski has the following upgrades. $3,400

    Selling this ski to partially fund another purchase.

    Includes Blowsion One Piece Head with 37cc domes and Blowsion Girdle Bolt Kit. (Currently not installed)


    701 61x engine (complete rebuild)
    MSD Ignigtion Enhancer
    Factory Pipe B Pipe
    Solas impeller
    Ocean Pro SJ Nozzle
    Ocean Pro Ride Plate
    ODI Grips
    UMI straight Bars
    Pro Tec Scoop
    New Black Tip Turf
    Blowsion Tornado FA
    Cover Craft Cover
  Today, 12:15 PM
    linkman
    Re: Super Jet SN for sale in SE Michigan

    You are including that RN with this, right? I'm leaving now and I'll be there in about 22 hours -- it's going to be a long drive.
  Today, 12:25 PM
    JSNate
    Re: Super Jet SN for sale in SE Michigan

    Will do! Just need to add another $4,800 to the price. See you tomorrow!!
