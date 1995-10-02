Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Super Jet SN for sale in SE Michigan #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2010 Location Michigan Age 54 Posts 4,164 Super Jet SN for sale in SE Michigan 1993 Yamaha Super Jet SN located in southeastern Michigan. This is an exceptionally well maintained ski. Original finish with no paintwork. Solid hull with OEM foam and floats perfectly. The 701 61x is completely rebuilt with about five tanks of gas through it. Runs perfectly with absolutely no issues. The ski has the following upgrades. $3,400



Selling this ski to partially fund another purchase.



Includes Blowsion One Piece Head with 37cc domes and Blowsion Girdle Bolt Kit. (Currently not installed)





701 61x engine (complete rebuild)

MSD Ignigtion Enhancer

Factory Pipe B Pipe

Solas impeller

Ocean Pro SJ Nozzle

Ocean Pro Ride Plate

ODI Grips

UMI straight Bars

Pro Tec Scoop

New Black Tip Turf

Blowsion Tornado FA

Cover Craft Cover Attached Images c.jpg (102.0 KB, 5 views)

c.jpg (102.0 KB, 5 views) IMG_5551.PNG (330.4 KB, 7 views)

IMG_5551.PNG (330.4 KB, 7 views) IMG_5552.PNG (316.2 KB, 8 views)

IMG_5552.PNG (316.2 KB, 8 views) IMG_5553.PNG (285.6 KB, 4 views)

IMG_5553.PNG (285.6 KB, 4 views) Snoots Dad.jpg (329.6 KB, 4 views)

Snoots Dad.jpg (329.6 KB, 4 views) a.jpg (129.2 KB, 4 views)

a.jpg (129.2 KB, 4 views) a.jpg (106.4 KB, 4 views)

a.jpg (106.4 KB, 4 views) 222.jpg (169.8 KB, 3 views)

222.jpg (169.8 KB, 3 views) IMG_1865.jpg (208.2 KB, 3 views) Last edited by JSNate; Today at 11:20 AM . #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2011 Location Austin, Texas, USA Age 51 Posts 5,761 Re: Super Jet SN for sale in SE Michigan You are including that RN with this, right? I'm leaving now and I'll be there in about 22 hours -- it's going to be a long drive.



1984 JS440

1989 650sx

1991 X2

1992 750sx

1995 900zxi (qty 2)

1995 X2



