1993 Yamaha Super Jet SN located in southeastern Michigan. This is an exceptionally well maintained ski. Original finish with no paintwork. Solid hull with OEM foam and floats perfectly. The 701 61x is completely rebuilt with about five tanks of gas through it. Runs perfectly with absolutely no issues. The ski has the following upgrades. $3,400
Selling this ski to partially fund another purchase.
Includes Blowsion One Piece Head with 37cc domes and Blowsion Girdle Bolt Kit. (Currently not installed)
701 61x engine (complete rebuild)
MSD Ignigtion Enhancer
Factory Pipe B Pipe
Solas impeller
Ocean Pro SJ Nozzle
Ocean Pro Ride Plate
ODI Grips
UMI straight Bars
Pro Tec Scoop
New Black Tip Turf
Blowsion Tornado FA
Cover Craft Cover