I know this is kind of hardcore for a first post, so please forgive me. But, it's important to the PWC community, so I thought I'd share.

John from Jetski Solutons is an extortionist and a thief. He is under criminal investigation for stealing customers' part and reselling them. And, I'm in currently in the process of retaining a local attorney for a civil suit. He stole a Superjet eBox w/MSD controller and a start/stop switch from me. Be very careful if you insist on doing business with this slimeball.