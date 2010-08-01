Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Jetski Solutions Is Under Investigation for Being a Chop Shop #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location Waikiki Posts 2 Jetski Solutions Is Under Investigation for Being a Chop Shop I know this is kind of hardcore for a first post, so please forgive me. But, it's important to the PWC community, so I thought I'd share.



John from Jetski Solutons is an extortionist and a thief. He is under criminal investigation for stealing customers' part and reselling them. And, I'm in currently in the process of retaining a local attorney for a civil suit. He stole a Superjet eBox w/MSD controller and a start/stop switch from me. Be very careful if you insist on doing business with this slimeball. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

