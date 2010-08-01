pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Yesterday, 10:51 PM #1
    EvelJet
    EvelJet is offline
    resident guru EvelJet's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2009
    Location
    Pottsville, PA
    Age
    46
    Posts
    881

    Freshwater nonRusty Raider 1100 Carbs

    Does anyone have a decent set of Raider 1100 carbs at a decent price???

    I don't need the airbox or intake manifold - just the carbs
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 11:51 PM #2
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is offline
    I dream skis Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    668

    Re: Freshwater nonRusty Raider 1100 Carbs

    Carbs on speed plate with fuel pump , no intake manifold ?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 