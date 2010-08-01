|
|
-
resident guru
Freshwater nonRusty Raider 1100 Carbs
Does anyone have a decent set of Raider 1100 carbs at a decent price???
I don't need the airbox or intake manifold - just the carbs
-
I dream skis
Re: Freshwater nonRusty Raider 1100 Carbs
Carbs on speed plate with fuel pump , no intake manifold ?
