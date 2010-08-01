|
1996 SeaDoo Explorer 717
Noob here, but have searched a bit & not found answers. Looking at buying one of these that was not winterized properly & has a cracked cylinder. Boat & Trailer with tubes in good shape for about $1,000.
I'm in Oregon & wondering what a rebuilt engine will run?
What else should I inspect that's likely to be problematic?
Thanks in advance,
PDX Tightlines
