Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 787 RFI Parts #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2017 Location Newyork Age 29 Posts 10 787 RFI Parts Bought a couple skis from an auction, 1 runs, 1 is apart. Tested computer on running ski to verify it was good.



Engine was missing head when bought. Crank turns over freely. Everything else is there, all sensors, injectors. Also have a fuel pump, and engine harness.







IMG_3699.jpgIMG_3700.jpgIMG_3701.jpgIMG_3702.jpgIMG_3703.jpgIMG_3704.jpgIMG_3705.jpgIMG_3706.jpgIMG_3707.jpg



Propulsion unit looks good, wear ring is nice, propeller is nice.



I honesty do not know how to price all this, so ill just ask for best offer. This will all be funding my 951 carb model build. Will also trade for 951 parts. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules