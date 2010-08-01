|
|
-
787 RFI Parts
Bought a couple skis from an auction, 1 runs, 1 is apart. Tested computer on running ski to verify it was good.
Engine was missing head when bought. Crank turns over freely. Everything else is there, all sensors, injectors. Also have a fuel pump, and engine harness.
IMG_3699.jpgIMG_3700.jpgIMG_3701.jpgIMG_3702.jpgIMG_3703.jpgIMG_3704.jpgIMG_3705.jpgIMG_3706.jpgIMG_3707.jpg
Propulsion unit looks good, wear ring is nice, propeller is nice.
I honesty do not know how to price all this, so ill just ask for best offer. This will all be funding my 951 carb model build. Will also trade for 951 parts.
