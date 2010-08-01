pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Fuel line?

  1. Today, 07:18 PM #1
    Chrisx88
    Chrisx88 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Sep 2017
    Location
    Newyork
    Age
    29
    Posts
    10

    Fuel line?

    What size fuel line is used in the hull? Ordering new line off ebay, dunno what size to get. Thanks in advance.

    What size is the oil lines too from pump to intake?

    I forgot to measure line while i was at shop where ski is.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:43 PM #2
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,722

    Re: Fuel line?

    What ski ??
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:18 PM #3
    Chrisx88
    Chrisx88 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Sep 2017
    Location
    Newyork
    Age
    29
    Posts
    10

    Re: Fuel line?

    99 xpl
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. Grumpy Old Guy

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 