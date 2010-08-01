Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Fuel line? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2017 Location Newyork Age 29 Posts 10 Fuel line? What size fuel line is used in the hull? Ordering new line off ebay, dunno what size to get. Thanks in advance.



What size is the oil lines too from pump to intake?



I forgot to measure line while i was at shop where ski is. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,722 Re: Fuel line? What ski ?? #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2017 Location Newyork Age 29 Posts 10 Re: Fuel line? 99 xpl

