Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: Uknown Coffman Exhaust for sale #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2013 Location WA Posts 73 Uknown Coffman Exhaust for sale Trying to clean out garage, got this Coffman pipe with bunch of parts in a trade, trying to see what it is and if there are any interest in it, it looks to me like a 1100 SXR swap pipe, but I am not sure, and there is damage on it that needs to be repaired.



Would hate to through this out.







That is a Rocket pipe for a 750. Bummer of a smash in it, do you have the head pipe also?



Photos no longer being hosted by Photobucket. #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2016 Location Central nj Posts 89 Re: Uknown Coffman Exhaust for sale Are you sure that's a rocket pipe? All of the rocket pipes I e ever seen are cast aluminum and powder coated a speckled gray color. That is a stamped chamber.

I believe that is a Coffman dry pipe. #4 PWCToday Guru Join Date Feb 2008 Location Cincy, OH Age 38 Posts 388 Re: Uknown Coffman Exhaust for sale That's a Coffmans drypipe



'96 SeaKaw HX #5 PWCToday Guru Join Date Feb 2008 Location Cincy, OH Age 38 Posts 388 Re: Uknown Coffman Exhaust for sale Lightning Limited Series



A good welder can fix that. Cut a new piece of sheet aluminum and pound some curvature into it, then place it over tha damaged section and trace around it with a sharpie. Cut out the bad spot, grind/fit it like a puzzle piece, and weld it on.



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

