WTB dual Mikuni carbs

Looking for a pair of SXI Pro or SXR carbs. Anyone have a pair they'll part with?







I have a pair of 44's on a Westcoast intake manifold if you don't find an SXR set.



How much?







$250



They'd be going on a 750 big pin with a coffman rocket pipe. Not the wrap around version







Does that mean you want them?



I'm afraid they may be a bit overkill for my needs but you've piqued my interest







They would be great on your setup and they are much cheaper than a pair of SXR/SXI Pro carbs.

Just my $0.02







Got a picture of them. Curious how clean they are







