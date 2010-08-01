Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Jetski Solutions A+++ #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2005 Location Walnut Creek, Ca. Age 45 Posts 48 Jetski Solutions A+++ I have been doing business with John at Jetski Solutions for aver 10 yrs. Great guys, service and product.



Cuong. #2 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2006 Location *Nor Cal* Age 39 Posts 1,704 Re: Jetski Solutions A+++ Originally Posted by 2ride Originally Posted by I have been doing business with John at Jetski Solutions for aver 10 yrs. Great guys, service and product.



Cuong.



I live in Martinez if you're ever looking for people to ride with. SPONSORS:

ULTIMATE WATERCRAFT

SPY OPTIC

GOPRO

PLATINUM MOTORSPORTS



DO NOT DO BUSINESS WITH RIUS RACING



I WISH PEOPLE WOULD STOP RUINING PERFECTLY GOOD SXR'S AND CHOP UP AND FOOTHOLD A POOPERJET



My X2 build thread - My X2 build thread - http://www.pwctoday.com/f72/lucky-13...ml#post2660679 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules