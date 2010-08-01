pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 04:40 PM #1
    2ride
    2ride is offline
    PWCToday Newbie 2ride's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2005
    Location
    Walnut Creek, Ca.
    Age
    45
    Posts
    48

    Jetski Solutions A+++

    I have been doing business with John at Jetski Solutions for aver 10 yrs. Great guys, service and product.

    Cuong.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:09 PM #2
    kawi650slut
    kawi650slut is offline
    Top Dog kawi650slut's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2006
    Location
    *Nor Cal*
    Age
    39
    Posts
    1,704

    Re: Jetski Solutions A+++

    Quote Originally Posted by 2ride View Post
    I have been doing business with John at Jetski Solutions for aver 10 yrs. Great guys, service and product.

    Cuong.
    Couldn't agree more! John ROCKS!!!

    I live in Martinez if you're ever looking for people to ride with.
    SPONSORS:
    ULTIMATE WATERCRAFT
    SPY OPTIC
    GOPRO
    PLATINUM MOTORSPORTS

    DO NOT DO BUSINESS WITH RIUS RACING

    I WISH PEOPLE WOULD STOP RUINING PERFECTLY GOOD SXR'S AND CHOP UP AND FOOTHOLD A POOPERJET

    My X2 build thread - http://www.pwctoday.com/f72/lucky-13...ml#post2660679
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 