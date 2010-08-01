1990 JS550SX

The last trip on the river I got this big bulge of water under the mat, about 2/3 of the way back. After peeling back the mat, it is coming from the threaded insert on the floor of the tray.

Is this common? Is it just pressure from the pump area and all I need to do is seal the pump mounting bolts with some silicone? Or is there something else I need to do while I'm in there?

Thanks!