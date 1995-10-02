Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: New X2 owner and member #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2017 Location Florida Posts 2 New X2 owner and member Hi all,



First off, thank you for letting me join.



So as a few days ago I picked up an 89 X2 for sub $500. It was very dirty as it had been sitting outside under trees for probably months under a tarp. (Still finding roaches crawling around it.) However, everything seemed to be there and not much messed with so decided to take it home.



Once it was home and in daylight the next day, I noticed it had already been chopped a little off the back and the oil tank has been taken out but that was about it. After that, it was time to look inside.



It wouldnt start while it was at his house. He was claiming it was the battery, even with jumpers, because the solenoid would just click, but when he bypassed the solenoid by putting the jumper cable directly to the starter cable, it was turning over. (But he wasnt wrong about the battery being dead.) It nearly started up but wouldnt, but we didnt try long. Checked compression and both were between 130-135 so it was good enough for me. At home, put in new battery and to no surprise still clicking. Took solenoid apart and noticed a post was loose. Tightened it up and put it back together. Boom, she was turning over. Choked her a little bit and fired right up. Havent done anything since.



I have been out twice now at a lake right across the street and she feels great. Starts up immediately. No issues. No studdering. No overheating. Life is good... For now. Not sure if dirtbike experience helped, but I was able to atleast ride around and get a little low. But definitely not comfortable yet, still lots to learn.



Sorry for the long introduction of myself and ski, I am just very excited. Any advice and tips would be much appreciated. Entirely new to the world of PWCs.



Same seller also has another X2 that has a 750 in it and wants $150 but the haul was full of water so still deciding. Opinions on that?



Thanks for your time,

Ben



(Pics coming as soon as they successfully transfer to my computer) #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2017 Location Florida Posts 2 Re: New X2 owner and member IMG_0800.JPGIMG_0801.JPGIMG_0802.JPGIMG_0803.JPGIMG_0804.JPGIMG_0805.JPGIMG_0806.JPGIMG_0807.JPG #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2011 Location Austin, Texas, USA Age 51 Posts 5,759 Re: New X2 owner and member Welcome to the site and the X2 addiction. Nice find. It looks like the engine case drain has been removed because the pull handle isn't showing on the bracket (black U shaped thing near the exhaust expansion chamber). Trust me, you don't want a case drain.



I'd definitely grab that $150 X2 -- if it comes with a title it's almost impossible to go wrong at that price. It may need a new crankshaft (due to rusted bearings on the crank) and new wrist pin bearings, but you may be surprised at how little else it may need. 750 conversions give the X2 the power it requires for some serious fun.



1984 JS440

1989 650sx

1991 X2

1992 750sx

1995 900zxi (qty 2)

1995 X2



