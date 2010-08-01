Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: bilge pump kit 550 SX #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2012 Location Lake St. Clair,Mi Age 58 Posts 13 bilge pump kit 550 SX I have a 1995 550 SX that I'm thinking of adding a bilge pump to. Does anyone know if there is a kit specific for this ski that won't require me fabricating brackets and splicing wires etc etc. Not that I couldn't figure it out but I want it to look like a clean install when I'm done. I would prefer a mounting bracket over gluing it, but not if it's an ugly homemade bracket. I'm sure this has been asked a lot of times before but I did a search and couldn't come up with anything. Thanks. #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jun 2013 Location Atlanta, Ga Posts 488 Re: bilge pump kit 550 SX I never found a kit that was worth a darn.



It will function better (and actually look cleaner) if you glue the pump to the lowest surface of the hull. Brackets generally hold the base 3/4" above the lowest point, which accounts for a lot of water not pumped out. Just get a 500GPH Rule and a clear silicone based adhesive (not sealant), and glue the blue base to the hull left of the drive shaft. Install a fitting on the left side of the hull, above the bond line and orient the pump accordingly.



Although expensive, you are best off with a rocker switch mounted under the start / stop buttons. http://www.atlanticjetsport.com/inde..._detail&p=1369



As far as how clean the wiring is, that is up to you. The lead on the rocker switches will just reach the electric box. Put a waterproof plug there. Keep-Clean-WPWC2 on Amazon



Wiring: Put a marine grade terminal on the bilge pump's brown wire, after you feed it through the positive cable's boot. Run the bilge pump's black wire to one of the plug's terminals. Run the plug's other terminal to the ground lug on the right side of the electric box, again with a marine grade terminal (green wire in my pic). Simple things like wire loom, zip ties, heat shrink tubing, and tucking the plug under the deck will keep things tidy. Much better than any kit; stay away from the cheaper rotary switches.



Bilge.jpg



Classic 911 website: 750 X2 build thread: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=463139

Twin 550SXs build thread: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=468310 Classic 911 website: http://members.rennlist.com/bgruen/



