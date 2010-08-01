Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1986 Kawasaki 550 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2017 Location Phx az Age 64 Posts 1 1986 Kawasaki 550 My 550 runs great until it stops. Intermittent no spark what's up? New carb great compression!! when it runs it runs perfectly but then it will just stop!any ideas? Keefe #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2016 Location Chicago, IL Posts 26 Re: 1986 Kawasaki 550 Possibly a short in the stop button? I'd suggest taking apart your start/stop button housing and examine the leads and springs to make sure they are not grounding accidentally when riding. While you have that all apart - you may want to consider replacing the face plate to include a kill switch tether/lanyard if you don't already have one! 1987 JS550/750 Conversion

