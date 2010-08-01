pxctoday

  1. Today, 01:27 PM #1
    Keefe
    1986 Kawasaki 550

    My 550 runs great until it stops. Intermittent no spark what's up? New carb great compression!! when it runs it runs perfectly but then it will just stop!any ideas? Keefe
  2. Today, 02:03 PM #2
    PiranahIndustries
    Re: 1986 Kawasaki 550

    Possibly a short in the stop button? I'd suggest taking apart your start/stop button housing and examine the leads and springs to make sure they are not grounding accidentally when riding. While you have that all apart - you may want to consider replacing the face plate to include a kill switch tether/lanyard if you don't already have one!
