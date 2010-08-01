pxctoday

Thread: Rfi fuel pump

  Today, 11:40 AM #1
    GREYS
    Rfi fuel pump

    Where does the signal originate that turns pump on? Fuel pump energizes when key is plugged in, starts, runs fine, dies of low fuel pressure, 4 beeps later pump pressures up and cycle continues. Replaced pump regulator with little effect. (2004 3D) THANKS
  Today, 12:48 PM #2
    Myself
    Re: Rfi fuel pump

    The throttle solenoid and fuel pump are operated directly from the VCM. The injector pulse comes from the MPEM.
