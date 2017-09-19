pxctoday

  Today, 10:07 AM #1
    acornk1
    X2 steering/electrical plate needed

    Looking for the aluminum plate the electrical and steering bolts to. Mine is in rough shape with multiple broken off bolts.

    Sent from my SM-G935V using Tapatalk
  Today, 10:13 AM #2
    acornk1
    Re: X2 steering/electrical plate needed

    This is a picture of what I need. Thanks.

    Sent from my SM-G935V using Tapatalk
