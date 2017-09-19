Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 650 SX Part out x2 #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2007 Location Georgia Age 28 Posts 187 650 SX Part out x2 I have two mint 650s that I am parting out. Red and white color scheme. Stock motors, aftermarket ride plates. One motor has 150 psi compression the other has 120 but has a noise. Super nice hydroturf chin pads and matching gunwale pads. Both have fuel door covers but one is missing the circle door. Pumps are in great shape I believe atleast one has SS impeller. I will upload more photos tonight.



Let me know what you need. Make an offer I need to clear out space.





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Sep 2014 Location Utah Posts 270 Re: 650 SX Part out x2 PMd '88 & '89 650sx

'91 X2

'92 750sx

'98 XL 1200 couch

