  Today, 08:39 AM #1
    dpast08
    Join Date
    Jul 2007
    Location
    Georgia
    Age
    28
    Posts
    187

    650 SX Part out x2

    I have two mint 650s that I am parting out. Red and white color scheme. Stock motors, aftermarket ride plates. One motor has 150 psi compression the other has 120 but has a noise. Super nice hydroturf chin pads and matching gunwale pads. Both have fuel door covers but one is missing the circle door. Pumps are in great shape I believe atleast one has SS impeller. I will upload more photos tonight.

    Let me know what you need. Make an offer I need to clear out space.


  Today, 09:53 AM #2
    Jbat
    Join Date
    Sep 2014
    Location
    Utah
    Posts
    270

    Re: 650 SX Part out x2

    PMd
