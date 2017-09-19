I have two mint 650s that I am parting out. Red and white color scheme. Stock motors, aftermarket ride plates. One motor has 150 psi compression the other has 120 but has a noise. Super nice hydroturf chin pads and matching gunwale pads. Both have fuel door covers but one is missing the circle door. Pumps are in great shape I believe atleast one has SS impeller. I will upload more photos tonight.
Let me know what you need. Make an offer I need to clear out space.
