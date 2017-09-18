pxctoday

  Today, 12:52 AM #1
    yama370
    yama370 is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jun 2014
    Location
    ar
    Posts
    137

    800 sxr stock gas tank/ ebox tank strap!!!

    I HAVE A 2 YEAR OLD GAS TANK AND JUDGE MOTORSPORTS EBOX BRACKET. BOTH IN GREAT SHAPE.. FUEL TANK LITTLE YELLOWED.NOT SURE WHY IT DISCOLORED BUT IS A FRESH TANK.ONLY REASON FORSALE PURCHASED AN ALUMINUM 7 GALLON TANK..BOTTOM OF TANK IS HYDROTURFED DUE TO BEING IN A VECTOR V HULL,NO FOAM WAS RUN..

    80 FUEL TANK PLUS SHIPPING &PP FEES
    80 EBOX TANK BRACKET PLUS SHIPPING& PP FEES
    Will combine shipping if bought together!20170918_211400.jpg20170918_211439.jpg20170918_211247.jpg20170918_211229.jpg20170918_211337.jpg20170918_211423.jpg
  Today, 02:13 AM #2
    123hi
    123hi is offline
    PWCToday Guru 123hi's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2014
    Location
    NorCal
    Posts
    307

    Re: 800 sxr stock gas tank/ ebox tank strap!!!

    I'll take the ebox bracket, PM'd you.
  Today, 03:31 AM #3
    yama370
    yama370 is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jun 2014
    Location
    ar
    Posts
    137

    Re: 800 sxr stock gas tank/ ebox tank strap!!!

    Replied..sale pending on ebox bracket
    Last edited by yama370; Today at 03:32 AM.
